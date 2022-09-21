Dubai-based airline flydubai celebrated its inaugural service to Uzbekistan's Samarkand, becoming the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights from Dubai.

The airline will operate a twice-weekly service from Dubai International (DXB) to Samarkand International Airport (SKD).

On September 24, the airline will also launch its twice-weekly service to Namangan, growing its network in the market to three destinations served with a total of 10 weekly flights.

Flight details

Flights to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays. Flights to Namangan International Airport (NMA) will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB), twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays from September 24.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to SKD start from Dh8,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,800. Return Economy Class fares from DXB to NMA start from Dh1,800. Return Economy Class fares from NMA to DXB start from $480 (Dh1,760 approx.).

With the start of flights to Samarkand, flydubai grows its network in Central Asia to seven points served by a fleet of 68 Boeing 737 aircraft, providing passengers from the UAE and the GCC with more options for travel.

The inaugural flight landed at Samarkand International Airport (SKD) to a traditional water cannon salute. Senior local officials, including Gairat Nematov, General Director at Air Marakanda welcomed the delegation led by Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai.

Speaking at the press conference, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said: "Since 2019 when we first started operations to Uzbekistan, we have seen sustainable demand and we are confident that the launch of our second destination will provide our passengers with more reliable and convenient options for travel."

Gairat Nematov, General Director of the airport management company, Air Marakanda LLC, said: "The opening of a new route connecting Samarkand to Dubai will have a positive impact on the entire Samarkand region. Cooperating with our valued partners at flydubai, we have established a direct link between Samarkand International Airport and one of the biggest and most vibrant economic hubs in the world. Air Marakanda is very glad to welcome the new airline and we are committed to provide passengers to and from Dubai with a best-in-class airport experience."

Commenting on the start of operations, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: "With Namangan and Samarkand joining our network in Central Asia, we see our operations grow to seven points in four countries. Central Asia is an important market for flydubai and we continue to look for more opportunities to connect these markets with direct airlinks to Dubai's aviation hub, making travel more accessible on the flydubai network and beyond." ​

The carrier provides flights to seven destinations in Central Asia including Almaty and Astana in Kazakhstan, Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan, Dushanbe in Tajikistan, as well as Namangan, Samarkand and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.

