The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai Municipality for collaboration on the Dubai Horizons project focused on planning drone flight routes and landing sites.

The MoU, which was signed in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, outlines a framework for institutional coordination and integration between the two organisations in accordance with the strategic plans for the project.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said Dubai is committed to constantly strengthening its infrastructure in vital sectors to raise its status as one of the world’s top urban economies in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. As part of this, the Dubai Horizons project seeks to create a streamlined plan and infrastructure for the development of new drone technologies.

He said, “The Dubai Horizons project aims to create the cooperative networks needed to provide the ideal environment for the deployment and growth of new drone technologies as well as align Dubai’s air dome system and unmanned aircraft traffic management with the emirate’s comprehensive urban plan. The project, which also supports Dubai’s future air mobility plans, will contribute to raising Dubai’s global competitiveness and achieving its ambitious goals.”

The MoU was signed by Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, and Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, Director-General of the DCAA, in the presence of several executive leaders from both organisations.

Al Hajri said, “We are eager to sign strategic partnerships and agreements that broaden the scope of our cooperation and enable us to share expertise and knowledge across various fields in order to advance the growth of Dubai’s key industries and services. By enhancing the process of site planning for airports and airfields designated for drones, the new agreement will support the development of the aviation industry. Our partnership with the DCAA will strengthen Dubai's position as a centre of innovation in the aviation industry and create an encouraging climate for investment in the sector.”

Through the MoU, both parties aim to leverage each others’ expertise in creating geospatial data for the emirate as well as their collective knowledge in the unmanned aerial vehicle sector. This plan seeks to bring together all the geospatial data needed to create a strong infrastructure for the industry, backed by Dubai Municipality’s expertise in urban planning.

The MoU aims to achieve the goals and strategies of the Dubai Government and the Dubai Municipality for the Dubai Horizons project, in accordance with the emirate's future air mobility plans, including planning unmanned aerial vehicle flight routes, airport locations and the vertiport for unmanned aerial vehicles.

The project, which will run for three years from the initiative's launch date, will be implemented in Dubai Silicon Oasis as a trial run. Dubai Silicon Oasis has been chosen as the designated entity for implementing the Dubai Horizons project.

In accordance with the MoU, Dubai Municipality will provide the DCAA a direct link to an online portal that contains databases, digital data of a geospatial nature, and 3D charts in Dubai Silicon Oasis, as well as the servers and geospatial databases required to store this data and 3D charts and publish them on the appropriate systems.

The DCAA will offer the Dubai Municipality with geospatial digital data and information related to unmanned aerial vehicle flight routes, airport locations and the vertiport for unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, the DCAA will assist Dubai Municipality by facilitating the procedures for carrying out the first phase of the Dubai Horizons project by hosting workshops and providing the Municipality with the approved regulations, technical specifications and documents of the unmanned aerial vehicle route plans that have been approved by the partners.