DUBAI -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the biggest edition of the Dubai Airshow, the world’s leading event for the aerospace, space and defence industries, will begin on Monday, 13th November, at Dubai World Central (DWC).

Under the theme ‘The Future of the Aerospace Industry’, the 18th edition of the event, which runs until 17th November, will see industry trailblazers and innovators gather to identify future trends and further opportunities in the aviation, space and defence industries.

With participants from 148 countries, over 1,400 exhibitors and more than 300 international speakers, the event will bring together experts to foster collaboration, advance technology, delve into the latest trends and push the boundaries of sustainable innovation for the future.

As one of the most important meeting points for the global ecosystem, the 18th edition will see the return of the highly anticipated flying and static displays. Maintaining their status as one of the most impressive ways for manufacturers to demonstrate their aircraft abilities to the global aviation, aerospace, space and defence sectors, this year’s static display will set a new benchmark, showcasing more than 180 commercial aircraft.

Included in the line-up will be a series of Airbus aircraft, including A320P2F, A321neo, A330neo, Airbus A400M Atlas CMk1, H225 (Helicopter) and C295, among others. Embraer’s latest E195-E2 will make its public debut with a new livery, the Tech Eagle and Boeing will provide a flying demonstration of its highly anticipated 777-9.

Dubai Airshow 2023 is also set to welcome leading and new airlines from across the globe, ready to showcase new concepts to the industry. Saudia will bring two state-of-the-art aircraft, a Saudia Boeing 787-10, featuring the new brand livery, and a flyadeal Airbus 320neo.

Meanwhile, Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline, will bring its pioneering vision to life as its state-of-the-art Airbus A319 makes a grand appearance on static display, among many other industry-leading aircraft.

At the brand-new Advanced Aerial Mobility pavilion, attendees will have the opportunity to step into the future of aerospace. Featuring the line-up of the latest eVTOLs, drones and UAVs, Dubai Airshow will be the platform to experience the transportation methods that are revolutionising air travel.

Archer Aviation Inc., an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company, has announced its Midnight aircraft will make its Middle Eastern debut, while ArcosJet DMCC and Lilium N.V. will showcase a full-size mock-up of the all-electric-vertical takeoff and landing Lilium Jet, among other leading industry concepts from exhibitors.

Aligned with the global interest in space exploration, this will be an increased focus area for the 2023 edition of Dubai Airshow, in partnership with the UAE Space Agency. The mega-event will feature an expanded Space pavilion and host a dedicated two-day conference programme, gathering high-profile leaders, government officials and change-makers who will bring a wealth of knowledge, expertise and visionary insights to push the boundaries of possibilities in space.

The UAE Space Agency will also utilise the Airshow as an opportunity to showcase its latest initiatives and projects, including the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt, its Planet X Challenge and Space Economic Zones programme. In the Year of Sustainability for the UAE, Dubai Airshow will also demonstrate the latest advancements in sustainable aviation fuel as well as innovation around cleaner forms of aviation technology.