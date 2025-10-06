Dubai Airports has announced the next phase of its accessibility strategy, a renewed 10-year commitment to transform both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) into the world’s most accessible and inclusive airports by 2035.

The long-term plan focuses on maintaining strong foundations, enhancing the guest experience across all touchpoints, and positioning DXB and DWC as global leaders in inclusive travel. The strategy aligns with international best practice, the UAE’s commitment to the rights of People of Determination (PoD), and Dubai’s vision to be a disability-friendly city.

Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports, said: “Our commitment to accessibility is not just a promise; it is a core pillar of our mission to deliver a world-class travel experience for every single guest. By working closely with our partners and, most importantly and for the first time, with the wider People of Determination community, we are transforming the entire airport journey and setting a new global standard for accessible travel.”

The next phase is launched in tandem with a new public awareness campaign, co-created with People of Determination and brought to life with the support of our oneDXB partners, showcasing their lived experiences at DXB. Anchored in the pledge “DXB for All”, the campaign brings to life six powerful stories of PoD navigating the world’s busiest airport, from a child’s sensory sensitivities as he journeys through a bustling terminal with his mother, to a deaf guest’s reliance on employees' sign language skills, to tactile guidance for a guest with a visual impairment, and interactions between airport employees and guests with mobility challenges.

Building on “We All Meet the World Differently” (WAMTWD), first introduced in 2022, the new campaign emphasises that accessibility goes beyond infrastructure to a fundamental shift in mindset and culture. It calls for empathy and encourages employees, travellers, and the public to view the world through a different lens.

Al Joker added: “By co-creating this campaign with People of Determination, we are ensuring their voices shape how we design, operate and connect as an airport, not only with our guests, but the wider community we serve."

Featured advocates include Emirati accessibility pioneer Fatma Al Jassim, award-winning disability inclusion consultant and former Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith, and Dubai-based mother Yasmin Carey with her son Ellis, who is on the autism spectrum. The campaign also features Layth Kamal, who lives with autism and ADHD, Mohammed Alghafli, an advocate for the visually impaired, and Ahmed Butti, a representative of the deaf community.

This strategic direction is a collaborative effort with partners across the airport’s oneDXB community, including Emirates, flydubai, and other airlines, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs (GDIFA), Dubai Customs, dnata, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), Dubai Health, Dubai Duty Free and Serco, ensuring every guest enjoys a seamless and inclusive journey.

Dubai Airports provides a range of services to support guests with both visible and hidden needs.

These include the Travel Planner, an online visual guide to help guests prepare for their journey, and the Sunflower Lanyard, a discreet identifier that provides access to priority lanes and an autism-friendly route through the airport. Additional offerings include complimentary two-hour parking, dedicated taxis, wheelchair services, hearing loops installed across more than 520 touchpoints, and the quiet, sensory-friendly Assisted Travel Lounge in Terminal 2.

