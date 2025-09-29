Hamad International Airport (DOH) has signed a significant Sister Airport agreement with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX), reinforcing Qatar–China ties and further expanding passenger and cargo connectivity between the Middle East and China.

Doha and Shenzhen are both innovation-driven cities with strong trade and technology ecosystems, and this partnership reflects a shared vision of leveraging aviation to support economic growth, technological exchange, and cultural engagement.

The agreement, signed between MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and Shenzhen Capital Group, operator of Shenzhen Bao’an, establishes a strategic framework for collaboration.

Focus areas include exchanging market insights, coordinated route planning, and technology adoption, leveraging their shared strength as innovation hubs, to strengthen connectivity for passengers and trade flows between China, the Middle East, and beyond.

The MoU was signed at Routes World 2025 in Hong Kong by Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer of Hamad International Airport, and Chen Fanhua, Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Airport Group and Board Chairman of Shenzhen Airport and in the presence of delegations from the Transportation Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Shenzhen Airlines, Qatar Airways and executives from both airports.

Al Khater said: “By linking Doha and Shenzhen, with shared values in technology and service excellence, we are creating smarter, more sustainable journeys for future travellers while advancing stronger economic and cultural ties between our nations.”

Fanhua, said: “Hamad International Airport is a leading hub in the Middle East, and partnering with it represents a meaningful step in Shenzhen Airport’s journey toward internationalization. As one of the gateways of the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen Airport is committed to expanding its global network and enhancing its hub functions. Through this partnership, we will work hand in hand with Hamad International Airport to provide passengers with more seamless and convenient travel experiences, open new opportunities for trade and tourism, and deliver sustainable value to passengers, airline partners, and the broader economies of both regions.”

Hamad International Airport connects to nine Chinese cities, namely Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chongqing, Hangzhou, Xiamen, Chengdu as well as Hong Kong. These cities are connected to more than 120 global destinations through Doha. From January to August this year, Qatar’s airport has served over 1.1 million passengers from these Chinese cities.

At Routes World, the global aviation summit for route development and connectivity, Hamad International Airport engaged with airline partners best positioned to strengthen Qatar’s global network, enhance passenger and cargo flows, and drive demand to Doha as a destination. The airport showcased its robust hub performance and its point-to-point passenger growth, reinforcing its position as a strategic connector between Asia, the Middle East, and beyond.

Recent milestones underscore the momentum of Qatar and China’s successful aviation partnership. In October 2024, Shenzhen Airlines launched thrice-weekly Doha–Shenzhen flights, its first Middle East route and Doha’s ninth Chinese destination.

A testament to growing ties between Qatar and China, Qatar Airways recently announced the expansion of its codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines. Starting 16 October 2025, Qatar Airways will share code on China Southern’s three weekly direct flights between Beijing Daxing and Doha. Similarly, China Southern will be expanding its “CZ” code on Qatar Airways-operated flights beyond Doha to 15 destinations across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

China Southern will further extend its code to flights between Doha and four major Chinese cities of Chengdu Tianfu, Chongqing, Hangzhou, and Shanghai, subject to Chinese government approvals.

This latest agreement between Hamad International Airport and Shenzhen Bao’an builds on it’s recent Sister Airport MoU with Beijing Daxing International Airport, further strengthening Qatar’s strategic aviation links with China.

