Leading global air and travel services provider dnata has extended its long-standing partnership with Lufthansa German Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in Singapore.

The multi-year extension of the contract will see dnata continue to provide quality inflight catering services to the carriers from its advanced facility at Changi Airport in Singapore.

According to dnata, its teams will produce and uplift more than 700,000 meals annually to ensure a world-class dining experience on board the two airlines’ flights.

Hiranjan Aloysius, CEO of dnata Catering & Retail Australia and Singapore, said: "We are proud to be the inflight caterer of choice for Lufthansa and SWISS, two leading international carriers that are both renowned for their commitment to quality."

"We will continue to work closely with the airlines’ team to contribute to their excellent on-board experience by delivering innovative menus and delicious meals that passengers love," he noted.

Benedict Fanconi, Head of Catering Operations & Logistics at SWISS, said: "dnata has proven itself as a reliable catering partner over the past years. We are pleased that we can extend our cooperation and offer our passengers from Singapore our culinary offerings at the usual high level."

Klaus Berger, Head of Hospitality & Catering Management at Lufthansa German Airlines, said: "We very much appreciate the renewal of our successful partnership with dnata. Our guests can continue to enjoy high quality catering on their flights to Germany and Switzerland."

Lufthansa and Swiss currently operate a total of 21 weekly services out of Singapore.

