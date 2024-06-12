The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday, the number of passengers that travelled to and from Kuwait International Airport last May reached 1,151,421.

Acting Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety and Air Transport Affairs Abdullah Al-Rajhi, said to KUNA, Kuwait's International Airport witnessed a rise in flights by two percent, and in airfreight by 28 percent.

He affirmed that last May, the number of arrivals reached 532,841 and the departures reached 618,580.

He noted that the number of flights operated from and to Kuwait International Airport reached 9,959 flights compared to 9,744 in 2023.

Al-Rajhi added that air cargo reached a total of 20.4 million kgs, inbound cargo reached 16.8 million kg and outbound cargo reached 3.5 million kg.

He stated that the most popular destinations during last May were Dubai, Cairo, Istanbul, Doha and Riyadh.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).