Dewan Architects + Engineers, a global, multidisciplinary design consultancy firm. has announced the completion of its work on the new headquarters of leading regional low-cost carrier flydubai.

Located on the Emirates Road on a 900,000 sq ft area, flydubai’s HQ building reflects the airline’s forward-thinking vision and its agility and commitment to innovation.

Dewan Architects + Engineers said it approached the project holistically, ensuring that functionality, aesthetics, sustainability, and energy efficiency were seamlessly integrated to produce a futuristic, adaptable, expandable, and future-proof office environment.

Guided by a set framework of principles, architectural decisions were carefully curated to create a cohesive and harmonious appearance, it stated.

On the design part, Dewan Architects + Engineers said it drew influence from historical architectural concepts, incorporating urban and architectural scales throughout their design.

On an urban scale, the design references the ancient Greek Agora and Roman Forum, resulting in a central gathering space that promotes community and connection.

Courtyards take the stage on the architectural scale, recognising their social, cultural, and environmental influence. Courtyards are meticulously designed to give solitude, safety, and a thermally comfortable micro-climate while effortlessly integrating into the headquarters’ design.

The core philosophy driving the design mirrors the forward-thinking nature of flydubai. Within the L-shaped headquarters, open-plan workspaces promote collaboration and interaction while maintaining an uncluttered environment to enhance employee productivity, said the top design consultancy.

Embracing the 'Golden Ratio' concept, the design reinforces harmony and visual appeal with proportions adhering to this mathematical principle.

Simple geometry combines with corporate office elements in a single-block structure that accommodates various functions, from offices and training facilities to recreation areas and employee service centres, it stated.

It includes office space, food and beverage outlets, training facilities, a fitness gym, and a relaxation area, as well as a separate warehouse, outdoor fitness areas, and plenty of onsite parking, including multiple charging spots for electric vehicles.

Dewan Architects + Engineers said the new HQ building seamlessly integrates the airline’s principles of operational efficiency, agility, and reliability into its workspace.

An innovative and modern aesthetic resonates throughout the design, reflecting the airline’s efficiency and community.

The open-space interiors prioritise employee well-being and creativity, providing a comfortable and naturally lit environment. Sustainability features and extensive use of recycled materials enhance the work environment’s green credentials, it stated.

According to Dewan Architects + Engineers, the project's design also considers future expansion with additional office space, highlighting flydubai's commitment to essential services and a collaborative work environment for its employees.

Strategically located on Emirates Road, flydubai’s headquarters is equidistant to both major airports: Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC). This underscores the airline’s unwavering commitment to convenience and efficiency, it stated.

"The architectural design showcases the latest technological advancements, exuding an energetic and vibrant ambience. Cutting-edge features serve as a testament to the airline’s innovative spirit, fostering a modern, fresh, healthy and friendly work environment," said a company spokesman.

"The design embraces the ‘Golden Ratio’ concept, with proportions adhering to this mathematical principle, reinforcing the building’s harmony and visual appeal. Simple geometry combines with corporate office elements in a single-block structure accommodating various functions, from offices and training facilities to recreation areas and employee service centres," he noted.

Sustainable development adheres to the Dubai Green Building Code, promoting a greener future without compromising occupant health.

The headquarters has also received a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, reflecting its commitment to a sustainable working environment for its employees through energy-efficient features and green building practices.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).