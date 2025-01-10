Riyadh – CATRION Catering Holding Company inked a strategic contract with Aviation Services Company (Riyadh Air) at an estimated value of SAR 2.30 billion., according to a bourse disclosure.

The two parties signed the agreement, on 8 January 2025, to provide in-flight catering and other related services to Riyadh Air for its domestic and international flights.

The partnership aligns with CATRION’s objectives to back its sustainability strategic plans to activate its pioneering role in the aviation industry and enhance cooperation with Riyadh Air.

In line with the goals of the Saudi 2030 Vision, the two entities will join forces to transform the Kingdom into a global aviation hub by enabling Riyadh to become a global destination for transportation.

CATRION expects that the five-year deal will reflect positively on its income results by the end of the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

As of 30 September 2024, the Tadawul-listed firm posted 19.14% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 254.03 million, compared to SAR 213.20 million.

