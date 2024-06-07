Cathay Pacific has announced the launch of direct passenger flights to Riyadh, the capital and financial centre of Saudi Arabia, from October 28, 2024, further enhancing connectivity, trade and cultural exchange between its home hub, Hong Kong, and countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau, and Saudi Air Connectivity Program Aviation Development Vice President Rashed Alshammari, signed the agreement at a ceremony, attended by Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Hong Kong SAR, Hamad Aljebreen, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer Ronald Lam and Saudi Air Connectivity Program Chief Executive Officer Majid Khan.

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Lam Sai-hung, said: “The signing of the cooperation agreement marks a significant milestone for the already prospering aviation partnership between Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia developed for almost two decades.

“Following Cathay Pacific’s initiative to commence services to Riyadh, we will be able to expand Hong Kong’s aviation network and enhance air connectivity between us and the Middle East, which further consolidates Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub.”

Aljebreen, said: “The inauguration of this route is a pivotal step in the path of improving relations, building bridges of communication and cooperation, and strengthening economic, tourism and cultural ties between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong SAR.

“There is no doubt that the launch of this route will contribute significantly to opening broader horizons of cooperation, increasing partnerships, bringing more investments, capital, and visitors to the two sides, in line with achieving the goals of the Kingdom's vision 2030 and the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Lam, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of flights connecting Hong Kong and Riyadh this October, which will further strengthen our network in the Middle East and enhance Hong Kong’s connectivity with this important region.

“This new service will offer more travel options and greater convenience for our customers travelling to and from Saudi Arabia, as well as promote opportunities for business, trade and tourism.”

“With deep roots in Hong Kong, our role is to be an enabler connecting Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland with the world. Cathay firmly supports the Central Government’s Belt and Road Initiative, and we already serve 21 destinations in 14 participating countries.

“We will continue to develop flight services along our existing major routes as well as routes connecting Hong Kong with Belt and Road countries and regions, as we look ahead to the full operation of the Three-Runway System at Hong Kong International Airport.” – TradeArabia News Service

