Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has invited bids for the maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at Muscat International Airport.

The project, a significant move to enhance the civil aviation sector in Oman, is expected to be complete by mid-2025,

According to CAA, the facility will feature state-of-the-art buildings and advanced equipment, capable of handling a wide range of aircraft, including large models like the A380, the world's largest passenger airliner.

The project aims to meet the global market's needs as international air traffic is expected to grow, especially after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

By launching this project, the CAA intends to position Oman as a key regional hub for aircraft maintenance in the Middle East, capitalizing on its strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa, and Europe. This aligns with Oman's broader vision to diversify its economy and strengthen its role in international aviation.

The CAA invites specialized companies interested in this opportunity to contact mro@caa.gov.om. A detailed list of the initial requirements will be provided to interested parties. The deadline for submitting expressions of interest is Wednesday, November 27, at 5 pm Muscat time (GMT+4).

However, CAA said inquiries can be made until Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Eligible companies will have the chance to participate in a Request for Proposal (RFP) process, with proposals being evaluated to determine the most suitable operator for the new maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility.

Observer Web Team 2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

