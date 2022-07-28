Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has signed a one-year Standard Ground Handling Agreement (SGHA) with MAE Aircraft Management, the aircraft leasing and management division of Mena Aerospace.

Throughout the partnership period, BAS will be providing full ground handling and cargo services for MAE Aircraft Management flights departing the Bahrain International Airport. The agreement reiterates BAS’s commitment to expanding its services and demonstrates its vast capabilities in the ground handling and aviation industry.

Mohammed Khalil, CEO of BAS, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with MAE Aircraft Management, a wholly Bahrain-owned provider of aviation and aerospace services, to offer them our advanced ground handling services. BAS continues to showcase its skills in the field as we aim to extend our expertise to various regional and international airlines.”

The SGHA entitles BAS to provide full ground handling service to MAE as according to the signed SGHA. In this agreement BAS provide supervision, ramp services, flight operation, cargo handling and some other support services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).