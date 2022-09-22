Bahrain - The 2022 edition of Bahrain International Airshow (BIAS) is all set to return to the aviation calendar after a gap of four years. It will see industry-leading professionals and organisations gather at the Gateway to the Gulf to do business, network and also discuss the key challenges facing the sector as it heads into 2023.

Held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and under the supervision of Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and the Chairman of BIAS’ Supreme Organising Committee, the big aviation event will run from November 9 to 11 at Sakhir Airbase Bahrain.

BIAS’s sixth edition celebrates a decade of distinction with an exciting programme of new features, industry-leading content, and a first-class networking experience with key regional decision-makers.

Organised by the Bahrain Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and the Royal Bahraini Airforce in association with Farnborough International, BIAS has been designed to reflect aerospace and defence industry demands and will harness global expertise to provide crucial thought leadership.

The show aims to engage, retain, and grow its world-class delegation programme, providing visitors with an opportunity to network with high-level VIP decision-makers, said the ministry in its statement.

Mohamed bin Thamer AlKaabi, the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications said: "The year 2022 has seen the true first step in the recovery of the aviation industry, with global travel now fully back in place, and with its business-first mindset, Bahrain has continued to invest, develop, and forge new partnerships to further its aerospace industry."

"BIAS will enable global partners to convene, discuss and develop strategies for the future in a boutique setting. We look forward to welcoming the international industry to Bahrain in November for a first-class experience," he stated.

The industry’s top companies will be in attendance including Airbus, CFM, Leonardo, Lockheed Martin, and Israel Aerospace Industries, joining Rafael, Bell, Gulfstream and Roketsan as exhibitors. Exhibiting aircraft will be showcased in superb flying and static displays, said the ministry in its statement.

World-renowned display teams The Royal Air Force Red Arrows and Global Start aerobatic team will also feature across the three-day event, it added.

