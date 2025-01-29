PHOTO
Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has implemented SITA’s advanced Resource Management System (RMS) to optimise ground operations at Bahrain International Airport.
The RMS enhances workforce allocation, equipment utilisation, and provides real-time operational insights, improving efficiency and the passenger experience.
“This system marks a significant step towards providing travellers with a seamless and comfortable experience,” said BAS chief human resources officer Hana Abdulwahid.
SITA president for the Middle East and Africa Selim Bouri said: "With travel in the region on the upswing, this technology equips BAS with cutting-edge capabilities to support streamlined operations and elevate the travel experience for passengers."