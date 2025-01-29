Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) has implemented SITA’s advanced Resource Management System (RMS) to optimise ground operations at Bahrain International Airport.

The RMS enhances workforce allocation, equipment utilisation, and provides real-time operational insights, improving efficiency and the passenger experience.

“This system marks a significant step towards providing travellers with a seamless and comfortable experience,” said BAS chief human resources officer Hana Abdulwahid.

SITA president for the Middle East and Africa Selim Bouri said: “With travel in the region on the upswing, this technology equips BAS with cutting-edge capabilities to support streamlined operations and elevate the travel experience for passengers.”