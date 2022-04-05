Bahrain Airport Services BAS has signed a two-year standard ground handling agreement (SGHA) for Line Maintenance Services with Kalitta Air, an air carrier and leading provider of air cargo transportation express delivery.

Through this contract, BAS, which is a European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) accredited aircraft maintenance provider will provide scheduled Technical Certification Services for all Kalitta Air flights departing from Bahrain International Airport (BIA) during the contract period. The SGHA outlines BAS’ superior offering and further demonstrates the capabilities of its line maintenance services in partnership with Kalitta Air.

CEO of BAS, Mohammed Khalil said: “At BAS we take pride in carrying out line maintenance services for airlines who chose BIA as their preferred destination. We are proud to be partnering with other businesses in the field, such as Kalitta Air, as we strive to utilize our expertise and extensive knowledge in the industry, to further benefit our customers.”

From c’s side, Zoltan Kocis, Vice President of Maintenance, Engineering and Procurement of Kalitta Air commented: “Kalitta Air takes pride in partnering with BAS to provide on-time scheduled service to and from BAH for its customers.”

The SGHA entitles BAS to issue certificates of release to service after scheduled maintenance checks as well as defecting rectification, troubleshooting, component replacement and minor repairs within the scope of the authorization.

