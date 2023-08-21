Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Ali Al-Dukhan announced Sunday that Kuwait Airways reduced its losses to 50% from KD 107 million (USD 347 million) to KD 55 million KD (USD 178.4 million) in 2022.

"Kuwait Airways achieved highly positive results than was expected in 2022, as total passenger revenues reached KD 289.1 million, showing an increase of 11%, while the number of passengers reached 3.5 million, which is an increase of 2%," Al-Dukhan said in statement after the corporation's Annual General Meetings.

Kuwait Airways operated approximately 25,000 flights, marking an increase of 5% with the percentage of occupied seats reaching 69.7%, which is an increase of 2%, he added.

"Kuwait Airways has extended the contract for the lease of 7 - A320 aircraft up to the year 2024, which increases the number of flights, operations to new destinations and meets the requirements of valued customers." On his part Kuwait Airways CEO Maen Razouqi said the company's debt is now less that KD 50 million, noting to profits exceeded 400 million KD (USD 1.3 billion) by the end of 2022.

He expected that Kuwait Airways passengers will increase to 5.5 million as it now operates to 58 direct destinations with 105 flight per day.

