The upcoming Airport Show in Dubai will feature a sustainability zone called e-Apron for airport operators, service providers, manufacturers and other stakeholders to showcase airport ground handling technologies.

The 21st edition of the annual Airport Show runs from May 17 to 19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

e-Apron is offered in partnership with dnata, a global provider of aircraft ground handling, cargo, travel and flight catering services across five continents and part of the Emirates Group.

e-Apron will provide opportunity for electric/hybrid Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and Ground Handling Equipment (GHE) manufacturers to showcase their latest innovations at the Show.

Organised by RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), the world’s largest airport industry B2B platform will have a sharp focus on sustainability to help the airport community in achieving a more sustainable airport industry that is aiming to reduce carbon foot print year on year.

“Reducing the carbon footprint is a key target for dnata as a world-leading air and travel services provider at 129 airports. We expect exhibitors from across the world to be joining the efforts to make their operations sustainable to ensure a better future,” remarked Raed Younes, Vice President for UAE and Regional Business Development at dnata.

Firas Abu Ltaif, Exhibition Manager at RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), said: “The Airport Show added sustainability to its agenda as the airports on every continent have been focussing on ways to cope with the climate change challenges and looking for innovative products and services to achieve the goals.”

Several exhibitors have endorsed the Airport Show’s goal as they enthusiastically participate in the e-Apron Zone.

Ltaif thanked dnata for facilitating e-Apron which will support airports in their ‘green’ initiatives at a time when airports are looking at innovative, unconventional and alternative solutions to drive operational efficiency and achieve significant sustainability. More than 90 airports are set to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 and another 242 airports have signed up to achieve that goal as they work towards modernizing their infrastructure to improve sustainability and resilience into the future.

The Airports Council International (ACI) has predicted global passenger traffic recovering by 2023-end to the 2019 levels. That future traffic rush prompted airports, especially in the Arabian Gulf and larger Middle East region, to sharply focus on their sustainability goals in the aviation industry along with ‘green’ goals of reducing the carbon footprint across all operations, given the vulnerability to climate changes than most regions due to limited water supplies and harsh summers.

The region is focusing more on ensuring its airports use environment-friendly reclaimed wood, daylighting systems and water treatment technologies. There is immense potential for businesses from across the world in the Middle East whose aviation market is predicted to reach the $23.07 billion mark in 2026. This timely and much-required shift in focus will help reduce the impact of carbon emissions, energy consumption, air and noise pollution, waste management and biodiversity.

