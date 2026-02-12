AirAsia X (AAX) Berhad has announced two international routes connecting Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and onward to London Gatwick (KUL–BAH–LGW), marking a milestone in the airline’s global expansion strategy.

The Bahrain-London sector would be AAX's second Fifth-Freedom route, marking the expansion of the airline beyond its homeground Asia, to serve the global budget travel sector.

Commencing on June 26, 2026, these strategic routes establish Bahrain as AAX's first global hub, strengthening its role as a key gateway between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Leveraging Bahrain's strategic location and aviation structure, the KUL-BAH-LGW service anchors a multi-sector route anchored on transit and partnership opportunities.

Tony Fernandes, CEO of Capital A and Advisor to AAX said: "This is a defining step in the next phase of AAX's growth. Bahrain as our strategic aviation hub allows us to connect Asia with the Middle East and Europe more effectively while creating a scalable platform for future growth. Beyond the airline, this partnership strengthens the broader aviation ecosystem, enabling Capital A businesses such as cargo and MRO services to scale alongside AAX. Today, Teleport marks an important milestone as its first flight arrives in Bahrain, following its recent $50 million capital raise - a move that will help position the Kingdom as a key aviation and logistics hub in the region. Looking ahead, we will deepen partnerships with airports, tourism authorities and industry stakeholders to unlock new demand corridors. We are building a growth engine that balances connectivity, commercial performance and operational resilience, while staying true to our value proposition of affordable long-haul travel."

Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy of the Kingdom of Bahrain said: "This agreement with AirAsia X is a strategic decision that reflects Bahrain's strength as an economic partner, and its role as a centre for regional and global connectivity. The investment will reinforce Bahrain's position as a key gateway linking Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, while delivering tangible economic benefits. It will create direct employment across aviation operations and generate wider opportunities across tourism, logistics, hospitality, and related services. Just as importantly, it will support skills development and long-term career pathways for Bahrainis in a global industry that continues to evolve and grow. We are proud to welcome AirAsia X as a member of TeamBahrain." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

