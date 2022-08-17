UAE - Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced direct flights from Sharjah to Milan in Italy.

The new flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Milan Bergamo Airport with four weekly flights starting from December 7, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said: "Milan is the latest addition to our growing network from Sharjah and provides our customer base in the UAE and beyond with the opportunity to travel to Italy with our renowned value driven product. The launch of Air Arabia’s direct flights to Milan reaffirms our commitment to continuously offer our customers new destinations to discover while providing them with affordable and value driven air travel. We look forward to the start of the flights to Milan and to welcome our customers to explore this marvelous city."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).