Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first budget carrier, announced the launch of its new non-stop service to Amman City Airport (ADJ), in Jordan.

The new route will commence on May 1, 2026, with three weekly flights operating between Zayed International Airport and Amman City Airport, offering customers convenient and affordable travel options between the two cities.

The newly added service marks the second airport in Jordan served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, complementing the airline’s existing operations to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia said: “We are pleased to expand our presence in Jordan with the launch of our new service to Amman City Airport. This addition reflects our ongoing commitment to provide our customers with greater choice and convenience when traveling between the UAE and Jordan. By serving two airports in the Jordanian capital, we aim to further support travel, tourism, and trade between the two countries.”

With this addition, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi enhances its Jordan network with daily flights to Queen Alia International Airport and three weekly services to Amman Civil Airport, raising total connectivity to ten weekly flights and providing greater flexibility for its customers.

This route complements Air Arabia Group’s wider network between the UAE and Jordan, with Amman also accessible via non-stop flights from Sharjah International Airport. -TradeArabia News Service

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