Abu Dhabi Airports has announced that it has been awarded a landmark mandate to lead the development of the infrastructure, operations and commercial readiness for a strategic network of vertiports, reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global leader for advanced air mobility.

This mandate marks the beginning of a transformative journey, ushering in a new era of air travel in the UAE, where cutting-edge electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will seamlessly integrate into Abu Dhabi’s multi-modal transport network.

With the first eVTOL flights expected in 2026, the roadmap outlines a phased rollout of more than 10 public vertiports located at key urban and transit locations.

The initial phase will be anchored at Zayed International Airport and Al Bateen Executive Airport, enabling the first point-to-point eVTOL routes and enhancing airport-city connectivity.

Abu Dhabi Airports said it has partnered with Skyports Infrastructure for the design, construction and engineering of each vertiport.

Once construction is complete, both entities intend to partner on vertiport operations, including passenger handling, security processing, cargo operations and integration with the eVTOL operators.

Skyports Infrastructure is the global leader in vertiport infrastructure for the Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry, with active vertiport projects in the UAE and beyond.

Abu Dhabi Airports Managing Director and CEO Elena Sorlini said: "This mandate is a bold vote of confidence in our ability to drive the future of next generation mobility. With the evolution of technology and the growing demand for efficient, green mobility, air taxis represent a natural extension of our role as an airport operator. "The strong collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Integrated Transport Centre, and the General Civil Aviation Authority has been instrumental in turning this ambitious initiative into a reality, paving the way toward an even more connected, innovative, and sustainable future for the UAE," he stated.

On the strategic tieup, Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports Infrastructure, said: “This vertiport network is a key component of Abu Dhabi’s AAM strategy. With Skyports already having active vertiport projects under development both in the UAE and beyond, we feel we are in the best position to apply our previous knowledge and expertise and help bring the benefits of AAM to the UAE’s largest emirate. We look forward to being able to facilitate eVTOL flights in Abu Dhabi in the near future.""

The battery-powered eVTOL aircraft will be piloted and capable of carrying up to four passengers, providing a quieter, cleaner alternative to traditional helicopters.

With a noise footprint approximately 100 times quieter than a helicopter when cruising overhead, their sustainable operation reflects the UAE’s commitment to environmentally responsible transport innovation.

While initial routes will be limited in range due to current battery technology, ongoing advancements are expected to unlock longer journeys over time, potentially connecting locations such as Al Ain with Zayed International Airport and supporting inter-emirate travel.

Airport connectivity is the critical first step in enabling a functioning air taxi ecosystem. Integrating eVTOLs into complex airspace environments, alongside large commercial aircraft, demands a coordinated, safety-first approach.

By aligning with national innovation frameworks, Abu Dhabi Airports is playing a key role in shaping the future of mobility, helping to position the emirate as a global hub for advanced air mobility.-TradeArabia News Service

