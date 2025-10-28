Abu Dhabi Airports, operator of the emirate’s five commercial airports, has further strengthened its position as a key enabler of economic growth and global connectivity, reporting double-digit passenger traffic growth for an 18th consecutive quarter, while demonstrating continued growth in flights and cargo serviced.

Between July 1 to September 30, 2025, Abu Dhabi Airports welcomed 8.49 million passengers, a significant 10.1% increase over figures from the same period in 2024.

Zayed International Airport (AUH), Abu Dhabi’s flagship gateway, played a pivotal role in the increase, recording 8.35 million passengers through its gates until the end of September, an increase of 10.4% year-on-year.

This rise in passenger traffic was also supported by 67,035 flights across the five airports during the period, up 6% from the same period last year.

AUH recorded 49,073 aircraft movements, 5.9% more Q3 2025 when it recorded 46,327 flights.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ growth strategy continues to drive results with new connections, including Jazeera Airways’ restoration of services to Abu Dhabi that connect both AUH and Al Ain International Airport (AAN) with Kuwait.

Since the start of the year, Abu Dhabi Airports has added three new airlines namely China Eastern Airlines’ daily services to Shanghai, Air Seychelles’ six weekly flights, and Ethiopian Airlines’ daily service to Adidas Ababa.

The company also added 12 new destinations to its network including IndiGo’s additional routes to Madurai, Bhubaneswar, and Vishakhapatnam.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The third quarter of this year has heightened our confidence in our operations. A record 18th quarter of double-digit growth is a landmark achievement anywhere in the world. However, continually exceeding our operational expectations, strengthening our resilience through partnerships, and a collective effort by the entire Abu Dhabi Airports to ensure growth, make this achievement one to be especially proud of. The aviation experience we offer is attracting an increasing number of visitors and investors each quarter to walk through our gates. As a key enabler of Abu Dhabi’s tourism and trade prospects, our airports are better positioned than ever to scale the emirate’s rapid advance.”

Abu Dhabi Airports’ cargo operations also recorded surging activity, spotlighting the emirate's increasingly important position in global trade.

Between July and September 2025, over 200,000 tonnes of cargo were handled across the emirate’s five airports. The figure is up 15.5% over the same period last year and brings total cargo serviced to of 545,511 tonnes year-to-date.

The third quarter of 2025 was also marked by several other strategic highlights including crowned Best Airport for Retail at the 2025 Frontier Awards. AUH was also awarded ACI’s Level 2 Accessibility Accreditation, and a coveted Level 3 Customer Experience Accreditation.

Both accreditations represent significant milestones that demonstrate the airport’s commitment to delivering world-class guest experiences.

As Abu Dhabi Airports accelerates its long-term growth strategy, it remains committed to growing its network of global partnerships, as well as advancing sustainable innovation and major infrastructure projects that will continue to catalyse the UAE’s economic diversification and strengthen its global aviation leadership.

