ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of the emirate’s five airports, announced today the launch of "ASAAS", a new programme that aims to attract, recruit and train Emirati university graduates who are interested in joining the aviation sector. The programme will seek to empower them with knowledge and experience in airport operations and management.

As part of this programme, the successful university graduates will receive on-the-job training over a six-month period that is fully sponsored by Abu Dhabi Airports in collaboration with leading educational institutions. The training has been designed to cover a wide range of industry-relevant subjects, like airport operations (land and airside), aircraft flight and ground operations, health and safety, security management and general business management studies.

Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "Investing in the aviation sector is at the heart of our mandate at Abu Dhabi Airports. The ‘ASAAS’ programme is a testament of our commitment to paving the way for a new generation of Emirati aviation leaders who, with knowledge and experience, would be able to sustain growth and development of this vital sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE."

"With an intensive on-the-job training in collaboration with top-class universities in Abu Dhabi, the next generation of aviation leaders will be well-equipped to shape the future of airports," he added.

Hanan Ibrahim Al Abed, Chief Human Resources Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, commented: "We are pleased to sponsor a specialised academic programme in collaboration with top universities in the emirate to empower the selected candidates with knowledge that they need to excel in their new career adventure at Abu Dhabi Airports."