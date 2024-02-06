ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Airports, the operator of Abu Dhabi's five commercial airports, has announced the appointment of Elena Sorlini as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Sorlini transitions into the role permanently after serving in an interim capacity since June 2023.

Since joining Abu Dhabi Airports, Sorlini has overseen the successful opening of Abu Dhabi International Airport's new state-of-the-art Terminal A, which ranks among the largest airport terminals in the world. It has the capacity to host 45 million passengers annually and accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time, thereby strengthening the aviation sector's contribution to Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

Additionally, she has played an important role in maintaining the steady increase of passenger traffic numbers, which continue to experience year-on-year growth, as well as attracting new airlines and routes to Abu Dhabi, including the French national carrier Air France.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "On behalf of the board, we are delighted to welcome Elena Sorlini as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports.

"With her proven track record of success in the aviation sector, we have full confidence in her ability to lead the organization through its next phase of growth, underscored by our commitment to solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a global tourism destination and a leading aviation hub. I wish her all the best in her new role."

Sorlini, in turn, said, "I am honoured to have been officially appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports. Following the opening of Terminal A, I remain committed to unlocking the full growth potential of Abu Dhabi's tourism and trade industry.

"The capital boasts a wealth of offerings and a strong reputation for excellence and innovation, and our airports truly serve as gateways to rich cultural heritage and commercial opportunities. I look forward to contributing to the recognition of Abu Dhabi International Airport as one of the best airports in the world, meeting the highest standards of quality for our passengers."

Sorlini brings more than 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. Before joining Abu Dhabi Airports, she held various senior management positions, including Executive Director of Transport & Logistics at ADQ, Vice President of Group Corporate Strategy at Oman Aviation Group and Strategy Director at Copenhagen Airports.

Prior to that, she served as Vice President at Macquarie Airports, one of the largest private airport owners and operators in the world. She is also a board member at Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Aviation and ADQ Aviation and Aerospace Services.