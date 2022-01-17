ArabFinance: Aspire Capital Holding for Financial Investments (ASPI) announced that its subsidiary Al Khair Microfinance has completed the purchase of Business Enterprise Support Tools Foundations (BEST) loan portfolio and tangible and intangible assets, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

The purchase transaction has been implemented at a value of EGP 19 million, Aspire Capital noted.

This investment marks Aspire Capitals first step in expanding in the non-banking financial services sector after the completion of its restructuring plan in October 2021.

Al Khair Microfinance aims at providing a number of non-banking financial services in the Egyptian market as well as considering further investment opportunities in the sector.

Aspire Capital Holding, formerly known as Pioneers Holding Company for Financial Investment, is an Egypt-based company that operates in the financial services sector.