Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Company participated in an $80 million Series C equity financing in Proximie AR, a technology platform that creates a digitally-connected operating room.

The investment follows a year in which Proximie saw a significant increase in its Total Contracted Value, supported over 13,000 surgeries, and expanded their global footprint to 100 countries.

The funding round was led by Advent Life Sciences - one of the leading trans-Atlantic venture investors building innovative life sciences businesses, with participation from new investors Emerson Collective - the impact investor founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, British Patient Capital, Mubadala Investment Company, and the Minderoo Foundation, the company said in a statement.

Existing investors F-Prime Capital, Eight Roads, Questa Capital, Global Ventures, and Maverick Ventures also participated in the round.

Launched in 2016, Proximie is a tool allowing surgeons to virtually "scrub in" to any operating room in the world, extending the capabilities of top surgeons to areas without access to top surgical care.

Five billion people currently lack access to safe surgery, with over 18 million people dying every year from lack of access to surgery.

Proceeds will be used to accelerate development of key products and services, build out Proximie's marketplace ecosystem and scale their Operating System of the OR - a centralized platform delivering connected surgical care, it said.

