Abu Dhabi Ports Group, which is backed by the sovereign wealth fund ADQ, has partnered with the UAE-based conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group to set up food logistics centre in KIZAD, its economic zones subsidiary.

The move to set up what would be the region's largest multi-category wholesale food trading and logistics hub, comes in line with UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051.

By lowering the overall supply chain costs of food products, the ‘Regional Food Hub - Abu Dhabi’ will provide a competitive ecosystem for both local and global players, the ports group said in a statement on Thursday.

The regional food hub will collaborate with Rungis International Market, the wholesale fresh food market, to bring together buyers, sellers, logistics players, consolidators, and distributors from across the world.

UAE's National Food Security Strategy 2051, focuses on facilitating the global food trade, diversifying food import sources and identifying alternative supply schemes.

(Reporting by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@refinitiv.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022