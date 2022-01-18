Mobile food vendors in Abu Dhabi have been warned against stationing their trucks or wagons in places not indicated in their permits.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi said owners of mobile food trucks should operate only from approved and designated locations according to the permits issued to them by the authorities.

According to the authorities, the mobile food vendors must place their work permits clearly inside the truck.

The department had set several requirements for parking mobile food trucks in the designated places. These include:

The permit will be cancelled through the smart platform “Smart Hub” in the event of a request to move the truck to another location, and a new one for the new location will be issued.

The commercial license issued by the Department of Economic Development must be valid for a period of not less than three months in the event of a request to issue or renew the operating permit.

Authorities have also stressed the need for the mobile food truck owners to adhere to the requirements of the vehicle’s external appearance - which includes commitment to the external shape approved by the Department of Economic Development, and that the vehicle designated for operating the food activity should be suitable for this purpose and in good condition and does not affect the general appearance of the city.

