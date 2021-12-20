PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: Abdullah Saad Mohammed AboMoati for Bookstores has extended its Sharia-aligned credit facilities agreement with Al Jazeera Bank.
The company noted that the funding value stands at SAR 50 million, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
Abo Moati added that the loan was obtained on 19 December 2021, holding a one-year duration.
The credit facility will be allocated to finance the company’s working capital.
It is worth noting that Abo Moati also renewed a Sharia-compliant loan worth SAR 65 million with the Saudi National Bank (SNB) earlier this month.
Source: Mubasher
