Wind energy projects of capacity not less than 300 MW are envisioned for development in the wind resources rich Wilayats of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali and Duqm in the Sultanate of Oman.

State-owned Oman Power and Water Company (OPWP), the sole procurer of new electricity generation capacity, is currently analyzing meteorological data to pinpoint exact locations and assess generation capacities, said OPWP CEO Eng Yaqoub al Kiyumi.

“Hopefully, we will start the qualification process of interested developers by next year, and probably get into the (projects soon thereafter),” he stated.

Speaking at the launch of the Ibri 2 Solar Power Project in Al Dhahirah Governorate on Monday, he said the proposed wind farms will complement Investments in Solar PV capacity currently gaining pace in the Sultanate of Oman. The goal, he said, is to secure at least 20 per cent of national power demand from renewable energy sources by 2030.

In line with this objective, OPWP — part of Nama Group — plans to move ahead with the implementation of the country’s largest solar PV project — a giant 1000 MW scheme — planned at Manah in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

The venture consists of two solar projects each of 500 MW capacity to be developed side by side in the Wilayat of Manah. An award is anticipated before the end of this year, to CEO added.

