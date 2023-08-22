Ukraine has so far stored around 13 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas for the 2023/24 heating season, Ukrainian energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that gas is being pumped into gas storages "ahead of schedule".

The government has said Ukraine aims to have at least 14 bcm of natural gas in storage for the upcoming heating season which will start in October.

Ukraine, which was invaded by major energy supplier Russia in February last year, began the heating season that ended in April with 14.1 bcm of gas in reserves. By mid-April, around 9 bcm remained.

Oleksiy Chernyshov, chief executive of Ukrainian gas producer Naftogaz, said this month that the reserves should reach 13.8 bcm by Sept. 1.

Ukrainian storage facilities are mainly located in the western part of the country and can store around 30 bcm of gas.

Ukrainian energy officials have said previously that consumption has dropped by almost 40% because of the war and the extensive damage done to industrial facilities. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)



