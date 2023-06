Activity in Sweden's services sector dipped marginally in May with the purchasing managers index (PMI) falling to 50.2 points from an upwardly revised 50.6 points the previous month, data by compilers Silf/Swedbank showed on Monday.

The composite index of the service and manufacturing sectors fell to 47.6 points from 49 points. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)