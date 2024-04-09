Prices in the services sector are still rising quite quickly but are probably not related to a large pick up in demand that could affect overall inflation, Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

Sweden's central bank last month held its key rate unchanged at 4.00% as expected and said that if inflation continued to drop toward the 2% target there was a good chance of a series of rate cuts starting in May.

Inflation figures for March are due to be published on April 12.

The next policy decision is published on May 8.

The Riksbank's rate path points to three rate cuts in total this year from six remaining policy meetings. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)



