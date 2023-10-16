Russia's crude oil export duty is set to increase in November to $26.2 a ton from $23.9 a ton in October, the finance ministry said on Monday, following a rise in global oil prices. The level of duty is calculated by the finance ministry and based on monitoring of seaborne Urals crude oil prices. The ministry based the November export duty on prices recorded between Sept.15 and Oct.14.

Here are export duties in U.S. dollars per ton: November October RICs Average price for calculation 83.35 77.03 (barrel) Average price (ton) 608.4 562.3 Crude oil 26.2 23.9 Light products, middle distillates 7.8 7.1 Gasoline 7.8 7.1 Diesel 7.8 7.1 Naphtha 14.4 13.1 Heavy products 26.2 23.9 Petroleum coke 1.7 1.5 Oil lubricants 7.8 7.1 Propane-butane blend 2.2 0.0 LPG clean fractions 1.9 0.0 (Reporting by Reuters)