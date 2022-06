Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had offered Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian town of Sievierodonetsk the chance to surrender on June 15, the Interfax news agency reported.

The ministry said Ukraine had asked Russia to set up an evacuation corridor to help civilians leave the plant, with all the bridges linking Sievierodonetsk to Ukrainian-held territory now destroyed. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)



