The Swiss government has decided not to lift its protection status for Ukrainians fleeing war before March 4, 2025, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The situation in Ukraine is not expected to change in the foreseeable future," the statement from the Federal Council said.

The Swiss government also set a target for labour market integration, aiming to get 40% of people with protection status S capable of work into employment by the end of next year.

Protection status S, which allows people to travel abroad as well as work in Switzerland, is generally limited to one year but can be extended. (Writing by Rachel More Editing by Miranda Murray)



