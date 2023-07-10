Romania's foreign trade deficit widened to 11.058 billion euros in January-May, from 8.858 bln euros in the Jan - April period, the National Statistics Board said on Monday.

The May shortfall was 2.179 billion euros compared with a revised 2.077 billion shortfall the previous month.

The Statistics Board said January-May CIF (cost/insurance/freight) imports were 50.738 bln euros, up 2.1% on the year, while exports were 39.680 bln euros, up 7.5%. (Reporting by Joao Manuel Mauricio and Antonis Pothitos in Gdansk)