There is a low risk of electricity supply shortages in France this winter as demand has remained low since autumn last year and the availability of the nuclear fleet has returned faster than expected, grid operator RTE said in a report on Wednesday.

Energy consumption returned to the 8% below the five-year pre-Covid levels in September, similar to last year when the government was urging demand savings to avoid potential shortages in case of a cold snap, RTE said. (Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)



