The French government will progressively lift caps on electricity tariffs next year but the increase in power prices will not exceed 10% in 2024, Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said on Friday.

She made the comments on CNews television, echoing comments made on Thursday by Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.

French electricity tariffs could rise by up to 10% in early 2024, the country's energy regulator had said on Thursday, while cautioning it was too early to say exactly how much inflation-hit consumers will have to pay to keep the lights on next year. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)



