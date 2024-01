There is a long road ahead before a meeting between Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy can happen, the Hungarian foreign minister said at a briefing on Tuesday.

Peter Szijjarto, who was speaking a day after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, said that if Ukraine met Hungary's conditions that would create a "clean slate" in bilateral relations and allow for a top level meeting. (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori, Gergely Szakacs and Anita Komuves)