LONDON - London Underground rail staff will go on strike on Oct. 4 and 6 in a long-running dispute over job security and safety concerns, the RMT trade union said on Wednesday.

"Station staff have had enough of having their livelihoods threatened by job losses and attacks on their terms and conditions," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said.

(Reporting by William James, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar)