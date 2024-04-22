PHOTO
Train drivers across 16 rail companies in Britain will stage fresh strikes from May 7-9 in a long-running pay dispute, the ASLEF trade union said on Monday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Writing by Sachin Ravikumar)
