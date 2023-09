Irish retail sales fell by 0.1% month-on-month in August, the fourth straight monthly drop to stand 3.6% higher than a year ago, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.

Excluding volatile car sales, retail sales volumes were 2.3% higher on the month and up 1% year-on-year on a seasonally adjusted basis. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Toby Chopra)