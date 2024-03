Irish retail sales fell 2% month-on-month in February after a sharp upward revision to the data in January, and were 1.1% higher than a year earlier, Central Statistics Office data showed on Thursday.

Final figures for January showed volumes rose by 2% on a monthly basis and were up 5.3% year-on-year compared to provisional figures of +0.5% and +2.7% respectively. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Mark Heinrich)