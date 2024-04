Hungary's government will decide whether to intervene in fuel prices pending a review by the Central Statistics Office into regional average price levels, Economy Minister Marton Nagy told business daily Vilaggazdasag.

Nagy last week put pressure on fuel suppliers to cut prices closer to the central European average as part of wider government interventions into price-setting following the worst inflationary surge in the European Union.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs)