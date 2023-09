Hungary's government will intervene in fuel prices again if traders cannot curb rising prices, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday.

Orban also called on the European Commission to release billions of euros in EU funds that have been suspended in a rule of law dispute. He said those funds would help "smooth out" the budget. Hungary's budget deficit is expected to overshoot the target as tax revenues plunged. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)