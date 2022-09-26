A gunman killed nine people, including five children, at a school in Russia on Monday before committing suicide, investigators said.

The motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, capital of the Udmurtia region about 970 km (600 miles) east of Moscow, was unclear.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava and a black teeshirt with Nazi symbols. It said his identity had not yet been established.

The committee said the other victims were two teachers and two security guards. Information was still being gathered on the number of people wounded.

Russia has seen several school shootings in recent years.

In May 2021, a teenage gunman killed seven children and two adults in the city of Kazan. In April 2022, an armed man killed two children and a teacher at a kindergarten in the central Ulyanovsk region before committing suicide. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Angus MacSwan)