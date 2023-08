Greece's jobless rate stood at 11.1% in June, down from an upwardly revised 11.3% in May, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 523,409 people were officially unemployed.

Unemployment impacted women more than men, at the rates of 14.0% and 8.7%, respectively.

The jobless rate for young people aged 15 to 24 years dropped to 23.6% in June from 31.6% in the same month in 2022, ELSTAT said. (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)