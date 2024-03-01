Greece's jobless rate stood at 10.4% in January, unchanged from an upwardly revised 10.4% in December, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 495,132 people were officially unemployed.

Unemployment impacted women more than men, at the rates of 13.2% and 8.0%, respectively.

The jobless rate for young people aged 15 to 24 years dropped to 22.9% in January from 26.8% in the same month in 2023, ELSTAT said. (Reporting by Antonis Triantafyllou in Gdansk)



