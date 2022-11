Greece's economy is projected to grow by 1.8% next year, as soaring energy costs and higher inflation are expected to curb domestic demand, the fiscal council said in a report on Monday citing the government's 2023 final budget.

Economic output is seen growing by 5.6% this year, the council said.

The finance ministry will submit the 2023 budget draft to parliament on Monday. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)